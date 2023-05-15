Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 15 vacancies

Applications are invited for 15 vacant posts of Young Professionals in Ministry of Textiles.

Ministry of Textiles is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 15 vacant posts of Young Professionals.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Master Degree from a recognized university /institution in one of the following Disciplines :

i. Economics,

ii. L.L.M,

iii. MBA,

iv. MCA/M.Tech,

v. M.Com,

vi. Public Administration,

vii. Social Sciences,

viii. Mass Communication

Desirable: Previous work experience in Govt. Departments

How to apply : Candidates may submit the duly filled application forms in the prescribed

format (Annexure-A) along with their CV and self-attested copy of relevant documents to Email :

admin-textiles@gov.in and estabmot3@gmail.com.

Subject line of the email should be as follows : “Application for the post of Young Professional at MoT : [insert your name] against Adv No MoT/03/2023 dated :11/05/2023″

The last date of submission of application through email is 31st May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

