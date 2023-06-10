Ministry of Earth Sciences Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 17 vacancies

Applications are invited for 17 vacant scientific positions in Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Ministry of Earth Sciences is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 17 vacant positions of Scientists.

Name of post : Scientist ‘G’

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level 14 (Rs.144200-218200/-)

Qualification & Experience : Masters’ Degree in Physics / Mathematics / Geophysics / Atmospheric Sciences / Oceanography / Seismology / Geology / Geosciences or equivalent, or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in Ocean Engineering, Earth Science, or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (first class) in the qualifying degree level. At least 21 years of work experience.

Name of post : Scientist ‘F’

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level 13 A (Rs.131100-216600/-)

Qualification & Experience : Masters’ Degree in Physics / Mathematics / Geophysics / Atmospheric Sciences / Oceanography / Seismology / Geology / Geosciences or equivalent, or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in Ocean Engineering, Earth Science, or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (first class) in the qualifying degree level. At least 16 years of work experience.

Name of post : Scientist ‘E’

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level 13 (Rs.121100-215900/-)

Qualification & Experience : Masters’ Degree in Zoology / Marine Biology / Marine Sciences / Micorbiology or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (first class) in the qualifying degree level. At least 11 years of work experience.

Name of post : Scientist ‘D’

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Pay Level 12 (Rs.78800-209200/-)

Qualification & Experience : Masters’ Degree in disciplines of Science or BE /BTech or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (first class) in the qualifying degree level. At least 7 years of work experience.

Name of post : Scientist ‘C’

No. of posts : 10

Pay Scale : Pay Level 11 (Rs.67700-208700/-)

Qualification & Experience : Masters’ Degree in disciplines of Science or BE /BTech or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (first class) in the qualifying degree level. At least 3 years of work experience.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.moes.gov.in/ up to 14th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





