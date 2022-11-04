SHILLONG: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) Students’ Union has appealed to the government for the release of the umbrella scholarship scheme.

The appeal was made by the state MTMCSU’s president, Bansharailang Pyngrope on Friday.

Pyngrope said that the Chief Minister had promised the release of the scheme within a week but till now it is now.

He said that time given by the CM himself has passed.

Also Read: Assam inks pact with Mumbai-based firm for infra development of second medical college in Guwahati

He added that the state government needs to seriously consider solving the problems of the students.

The student leader further said that many students were preparing for their SSC exams but with the government keeping them hanging, they cannot concentrate.

Also Read: Assam | Faizan death case: Calcutta high court asks West Bengal police to file probe report

He added that there are 10 thousand students eligible for Rs 5,400 per month under the umbrella scheme which amounts to a total of Rs 64 crore a year.

He questioned where the money was and asked the government if the money would be used for buying students’ votes instead of “giving them their rights”.