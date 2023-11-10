GUWAHATI: The recent meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP leader Varun Gandhi – both cousins by relation – at the Kedarnath Dham was reportedly “not a coincidence”.

According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi was instrumental in having Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi meet in a harmonious atmosphere of the Kedarnath Dham.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi has always been making efforts to bring the whole of Gandhi family together.

Speculations are rife for a reunion and reconciliation between the two cousins keeping in mind the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections .

Meneka Gandhi – the mother of Varun Gandhi and daughter-in-law of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi – had a fallout with the rest of Gandhi family following the demise of her husband Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash.

Varun Gandhi, the son of Sanjay and Maneka Gandhi, has not been seen at key BJP meets in recent months and his comments on crucial issues, including those on the now-repealed farm laws, have sometimes been at variance with the party’s stand.