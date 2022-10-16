Lucknow: A huge python was rescued from a school bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Sunday.

The entire operation was recorded in a video which took around an hour.

As per reports, the python was rescued after it had sneaked inside a school bus belonging to the Ryan International School in Raebareli.

As the school was closed, there were no ‘unwanted’ incidents reported from the school due to the giant snake.

A python rescued from a school bus in Raibareli, UP. pic.twitter.com/1mP3EY9njc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 16, 2022

The python had taken shelter under the seats of the bus.

It took a lot of effort by the rescue team to get the python out of the vehicle. At one point, the snake was seen getting stuck inside the engine bay of the bus.

There are reports claiming that the snake had also swallowed a goat before it took shelter inside the bus.

The python has been rescued and will soon be rehabilitated at a forest area.