New Delhi: Another massive was reported in Delhi and this time, a fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Narela area of north Delhi.

The fire was reported on Saturday night. It erupted at a plastic granulation factory in the Narela area.

At least 15 fire engines were deployed to douse the massive fire.

The police informed that no one has been reported to be inside the family but investigations are still on.

The total cost of loss is still being calculated.

Earlier on Friday, at least 27 people were killed and dozens injured in a massive fire that broke out in a four-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi.

With firefighting and rescue operations on until late Friday night, officials feared the toll could increase.

Videos clips showed people sliding down walls using ropes, some jumping to escape the raging fire.

People, gathered on the road below, watched in utter shock and disbelief as those trapped took the extreme step. Firemen could be seen dangling the ladder as the men and women waited to be rescued.