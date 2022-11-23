Delhi: While the Shraddha Walkar-murder case is still to be concluded, a woman was shot dead by her 38-year-old married boyfriend inside a room at an OYO hotel in Narela, Delhi.

The girl was shot dead after an argument they both had. The accused following the incident had also attempted to kill himself by shooting himself in the head but he survived and is now undergoing treatment.

The accused has been identified as Praveen alias Situ who is now undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

The police stated that the victim has been identified as 39-year-old Geeta and she checked into the OYO on Tuesday with the accused.

However, they had an argument and the accused shot her in the chest with his gun. She died on the spot.

The police are now investigating the matter.