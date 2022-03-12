New Delhi: A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was killed while a District Reserve Guard (DRG) trooper sustained a minor injury in a gunfight in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday morning, officials said.



Inspector General, Bastar range P. Sundarraj also said that the gunfight broke out when the DRG and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were carrying out a joint operation in the jungle under Naimed police station area.



CRPF officials said that the gunfight started at around 8.30 a.m. near Kaika and Mosla villages when the security forces came under fire and retaliated.

When the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a male Maoist along with a .12 bore rifle and Maoist-related material were recovered from the spot.



On February 12, a CRPF official was killed and a trooper injured in an exchange of fire with Maoists at Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits in Bijapur when a team of CRPF’s 168th battalion was out on a road domination duty.