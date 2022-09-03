Guwahati: A 36-year-old man in Odisha’s Ganjam district was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Friday for killing his wife over dowry six years ago.

The person convicted has been identified as Sushant Bisoi.

He was also fined Rs 10,000 after the court convicted him.

As per reports, Bisoi on December 17, 2016, set his wife, Sangeeta on fire at Konkorada village in the Pattapur Police Station area.

She was a mother of two and it was reported that she was killed over dowry by her husband.

She died while undergoing treatment for six days at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

After the incident, her mother complained that Bisoi had been torturing her for years, demanding her “more dowry”.

They had failed to meet his demand and so he killed her, reports added.

The person was convicted based on statements by 20 witnesses, medical report, and the dying declaration.