Ambala: A man in Ambala has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter.

He has been accused of raping her for the past 7 years.

The girl who is still a minor complaint to the police accused her father of first raping her when she was a Class 3 student.

In the complaint, she stated that he later continued raping her and this continued for seven years.

She also accused him of threatening her with dire consequences if she ever told anyone about it.

Based on the complaint, the Ambala Cantonment Police arrested the father of the girl.

He has been arrested under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of IPC.