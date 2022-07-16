Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised by unidentified persons in Bathinda

Bathinda: A Mahatma Gandhi statue was reported vandalised by some unidentified people at a public park in Bathinda Ramman Mandi.

The police said that incident might have taken place on the night of Thursday or Friday morning.

Also Read: Japanese Encephalitis claims 23 lives in Assam since April

The vandalism was condemned by the locals and they demanded strict actions against those responsible for the incident.

An investigation has been initiated after a case was registered at the Ramman Mandi Police Station.

Also Read: Bid to resolve Assam- Arunachal decade-old border dispute, 2 states sign pact at Namsai

The police have assured that the culprit would be nabbed soon and appropriate legal actions will be taken against them.