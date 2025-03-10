Guwahati: The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice on Monday as protests disrupted proceedings, following controversial remarks by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The minister criticized the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government for taking a U-turn on the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, accusing them of being “dishonest” and “ruining” the future of Tamil Nadu students.

This triggered strong protests from DMK MPs, who raised slogans and demanded an apology from the government.

The session began at 11.40 am, but protests quickly led to the first adjournment of the House until 12 pm.

After a brief resumption of proceedings at 12 pm, the House was adjourned again as DMK members continued their protests, demanding a retraction of the Education Minister’s remarks.

While the protests unfolded, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took a moment to congratulate the Indian cricket team for their victory in the Champions Trophy against New Zealand, acknowledging the team’s excellent performance.

At 12.23 pm, Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, raised concerns regarding discrepancies in the electoral rolls.

He called for a debate in the House on the issue, noting that several Opposition-led states had raised concerns over the accuracy of voters’ lists.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde called for the posthumous conferring of the Bharat Ratna to Panjabrao Deshmukh, a former Minister of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the House was set to resume at 2 pm after a brief adjournment.

With the Lok Sabha proceedings continuing to be disrupted, the Lower House was adjourned again at 1 pm, and will reconvene at 2 pm.