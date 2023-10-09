KARGIL: The National Conference-Congress alliance has registered a comfortable win the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil elections.

This was the first elections in the divided the state of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh after abrogation of Article 370.

Despite claims of having the people’s support, the BJP managed to grab only two seats in the polls.

With this win, the NC-Congress alliance is all set now to form the next executive body for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil.

While the NC won 11 seats, the Congress bagged 7 in the 30-member council.

The BJP secured 2 seats and 1 seat went to an independent candidate.

Counting was on for the remaining 5 seats at the time of going to press. Four seats in the council have nominated members.

“This result sends a message to all forces and parties that have, undemocratically and unconstitutionally, divided the state of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh without the consent of its people,” NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said.

The elections saw a triangular contest among the NC, Congress and the BJP in most of the 26 seats.

It recorded a 77.61 per cent polling with 74,026 of the 95,388 voters exercising their right.

The existing council headed by the NC’s Feroz Ahmad Khan completed its five-year term on October 1.

The new council will be in place before October 11.

The NC and Congress had announced a pre-poll alliance but fielded 17 and 22 candidates, respectively.

Both parties said the arrangement was restricted to areas where there was a tough contest with the BJP.