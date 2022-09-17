Lakhimpur Kheri: Following the arrest if six persons for rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in Kheri, the police said that the accused might be booked under National Security Act (NSA).

It may be mentioned that two sisters, both minor were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday. The family had accused the incident of rape and murder.

Following the incident at least six persons were arrested.

The National Security Act (NSA) which the police might slapped on the accused, allows the detention of people up to one year without any charge.

The police while assuring strict actions, said that DNA sampling of the accused as well as the victims will also be conducted.

The police also nullified reports of some accused being minors and said all arrested persons were adults.

The accused are in judicial custody now.

The UP government has announced Rs 25 lakh, a pucca house and agricultural land as compensation to the family of the victims.