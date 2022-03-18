New Delhi: The ruling BJP government in Karnataka is all set to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus, reports said.



According to reports, the education department is preparing to teach the Bhagavad Gita, the holy Hindu scripture to students under the moral science subject.



However, Congress has maintained that the present syllabus has been prepared by resourceful persons and there is no need to include anything now.



Education Minister B.C. Nagesh reacting to the issue on Friday said that a decision will be taken on mandating the teachings of Bhagavad Gita to school children under moral science subject after the consultation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



Minister Nagesh stated that the demand is growing for the inclusion of moral science into the syllabus of children as it has a good impact. In Gujarat, they are planning to implement it in three phases. In the first phase they have introduced the Bhagavad Gita, he said.



“I will discuss with C.M Bommai in the coming days for implementation of the moral science subject in the syllabus for school children,” he said.



“The moral science classes were held once a week when we studied in school. In the coming days, we will see whether this could be adopted in the state syllabus,” he said.



“If everything is agreed upon, we will consult education experts and decide on the aspects and syllabus of the moral science subject. The duration of the class will also be fixed. Why Bhagavad Gita should not be taught to the children?” Minister Nagesh questioned.



Former Union Minister for External Affairs S.M. Krishna used to say that he reads Bhagavad Gita every day and that gives him strength. In this country, all tall leaders, elders who have thought about the nation have talked highly about Bhagavad Gita.

“Whether we introduce Bhagavad Gita, the education experts should tell us. They might suggest Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan, moral stories or they might also recommend a few portions of Quran and Bible, he explained.



“When you ask someone how a well-cultured society can take shape in the absence of schools and universities from the times immemorial in the country? The elders say that they read or heard about Ramayan, Mahabharath and Bhagavad Gita,” he said.