Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna was attacked with eggs by unknown individuals during an event in Bengaluru’s Nandini layout area on Wednesday.

The incident occurred while the former minister was walking back to his car after attending a programme marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The BJP has accused Congress workers of being behind the attack, which was caught on camera and widely shared on social media.

It may be mentioned that Munirathna is accused in a rape case as well.

He was released from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru a day after he was granted bail in a rape case in October.