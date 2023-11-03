Guwahati: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said on Friday that she might contest in the next Lok Sabha polls “if Lord Krishna blesses her.”

The renown actress was visiting the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat to offer her prayers to Lord Krishna.

Media men who were present there asked her if she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections, to which Ranaut said, “Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight).”

The actress then went on to praise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for making the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ayodhya possible “after 600 years of struggle”.

“With the efforts of the BJP government, we Indians get to see this day after 600 years of struggle. We will establish the temple with great celebration. The flag of Sanatan Dharma should be hoisted all over the world,” added Ranaut.

She also requested the government to create a facility to allow pilgrims to visit the remains of the lost city of Dwarka which was submerged under the sea.