NEW DELHI: Justice UU Lalit Has been sworn-in as the 49th chief justice of India (CJI).

On Saturday, Justice UU Lalit was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu.

The oath taking ceremony was held at ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He assumed charge a day after Justice NV Ramana demitted the office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former CJI NV Ramana, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union ministers, including Law minister Kiren Rijiju, were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

After taking oath of office, Justice UU Lalit sought blessings from his family members, including his 90-year-old father and former high court judge Umesh Ranganath Lalit.

CJI Lalit will demit the office of CJI on November 8.

Justice Lalit is the second CJI to be elevated to the Supreme Court directly from the Bar.

Before his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 13, 2014, justice Lalit was a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

Justice Lalit was part of the majority opinon of the Constitution Bench judgment which declared Triple Talaq as unconstitutional.