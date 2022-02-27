Delhi: As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to rise, BJP national president’s account was reportedly compromised or hacked briefly.

The incident took place on Sunday but by afternoon, the account was back under control.

The authorities linked to the BJP president JP Nadda have stated that they are in contact with Twitter to track how it happened.

After the account was reportedly hacked, a tweet asking his followers to “stand with the people of Russia” and request cryptocurrency donations was posted from his account.

It was deleted a few minutes later.

The tweet read, “Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereum.”

The tweet was reportedly posted in Hindi.

The hacker in another tweet wrote, “Sorry, my account got hacked. I’m here to donate to Russia because they need help.”

However, after the account was retrieved, the tweets were deleted immediately.