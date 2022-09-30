Guwahati: A school teacher was thrashed, garlanded with shoes and got his face blackened by villagers in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum after he was accused of showing pornographic content to girls inside the classroom.

He was also accused of touching them inappropriately.

The incident took place after six girls told their parents that the teacher had been showing them pornographic content.

Also Read: Assam govt to waive off Rs 5 crore loans of bell-metal entrepreneurs

The police on finding out about the incident reached the spot and rescued him from the villagers.

The villagers following this protesting against the alleged act of the teacher, demanded he be jailed immediately.

Also Read: Assam-Arunachal border row: Crucial meet held in Dibrugarh

A written complaint has been lodged against the accused teacher.

The matter is now being investigated but the villagers have claimed that the police have not taken any action against the accused despite a written complaint being filed.