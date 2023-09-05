Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna who is believed to be the eighth avatar or incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Popularly known as Krishnashtami or Gokulashtami, the festival is celebrated in much pomp and grandeur across India.

Janmashtami is celebrated by worshipping Lord Krishna with prayers, devotional songs (bhajans), dressing up the idols of Kanha beautifully and having fun by enacting activities of His pastimes like Dahi Handi.

A festival of utmost divinity, the birth of Lord Krishna is a great time to spend some time in spiritual bliss with your friends and family.

You can spend some good time with your loved ones by praying to Lord Krishna together on His special day.

The most fun part is that you can enjoy great games like Dahi Handi and eat Krishna’s prasad together.

This year, this divine festival falls on September 6 and 7.

Here are some wishes, greetings, messages & images to share on the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna-

1. May Lord Krishna shower His blessings upon you and show you the right path towards success and prosperity. Happy Janmashtami!

2. Wishing you a divine Janmashtami filled with eternal happiness. May Kanha forever guide you for life!

3. Krishna’s stories are full of divine joy and inspirational teachings. Let these help you navigate onwards and upwards in the journey of life. Happy Janmashtami!

4. As Lord Krishna teaches us to love selflessly, may you continue to shine bright by spreading your rays of positivity everywhere. Happy Janmashtami!

5. May your life be full of deliciousness like the sweetest pot of makhan of Lord Krishna and let the sweet melodies of Krishna’s flute always bring joy for you. Happy Janmashtami!

6. Wishing you a blessed Janmashtami! May the lovely stories of Lord Krishna give you the strength and hope to overcome the challenges of life.

7. Keep your faith in Lord Krishna and He will act as a friend for your life. Happy Janmashtami!