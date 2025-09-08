Guwahati: Two terrorists and two soldiers died following an encounter between terrorists and security forces during an anti-terror operation in the forest area of Gudar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, officials said on Monday

The deceased terrorists have been identified as Amir Bashir Dar, a local militant with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Rehman Bahi, a Pakistani national.

Both were quite dominating in the Pir Panjal area, as per officials.

The operation started following the Jammu and Kashmir Police providing specific intelligence.

A joint search was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF.

The martyred jawans were Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. #IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

Update: OP GUDDAR, Kulgam



