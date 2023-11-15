New Delhi: Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside the ED office over the silence of the agency in connection with the alleged monetary transactions of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son.

The protesters, led by IYC national president Srinivas BV, raised slogans against the ED outside its office. However, they were soon detained by Delhi Police personnel.

Srinivas BV questioned the ED’s inaction in the matter, saying: “What is the ED waiting for now, after the revelations in the case of Devendra Singh Tomar, son of the Union Minister?”

He further alleged that all BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh are involved in corruption, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not get them investigated.

Srinivas BV also claimed that out of all the actions taken by ED since 2014, 95 per cent of these actions have been taken against opposition leaders.

He demanded that the Election Commission take suo motu cognizance of the video and take action. He also called for a judicial inquiry into the matter by a retired judge of the Supreme Court.

The IYC leader also demanded that Narendra Singh Tomar be removed from his post and that a case of money laundering be registered against him.

He also demanded that the ED, IT, and the CBI take action.

The protest in the national capital came a day after another video clip surfaced showing Union Minister Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar allegedly discussing transactions worth “hundreds of crores”, mounting trouble for the ruling BJP ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The latest video is said to be the second clip of the same video that surfaced a couple of weeks back.

Even as the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed, the Congress has been quick to corner the ruling BJP by highlighting the matter.

The fresh clip of the viral video shows Devendra Singh discussing transactions worth hundreds of crores of rupees. The person talking on the other side of the phone call can be heard telling Devendra Singh that the CA of some unknown person from Chandigarh will tell them every month whether it is Rs 50 crore, Rs 100 crore or Rs 500 crore.

In a statement, the IYC said that the video clip is “a clear indication of the rampant corruption that is taking place in the BJP government.”

The IYC also demanded that the BJP take action against Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and his son.

The BJP has not yet responded to the allegations.