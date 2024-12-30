ISRO to launch pioneering 'SpaDeX' mission for space research

Guwahati: India is set to make history with its groundbreaking Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, which will demonstrate satellite docking in space.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch the mission on Monday at 10:15 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The mission will deploy two satellites, Chaser (SDX01) and Target (SDX02), each weighing 220 kg, using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

The satellites will attempt to dock at an altitude of 470 km above Earth. The primary objective is to develop and showcase the technology for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of small spacecraft in low Earth orbit.

SpaDeX will also use the PSLV’s fourth stage (POEM-4) to host 24 scientific experiments, maximizing the mission’s research potential.

This mission will position India as the fourth country globally to achieve advanced orbital docking technology, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.