Guwahati: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) PSLV-C53 mission which carried three satellites from Singapore was launched on Thursday.

As per reports, this was the space agency’s 55th mission and was launched at 6.02 pm from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It is the second dedicated commercial mission of ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The PSLV-C53 is designed to orbit the DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites from Singapore.

The four-stage, 44.4-metre-tall rocket had a lift-off mass of 228.433 tonnes and shortly after the launch, the PSLV-C53 successfully injected the satellite at an altitude of 570 km.

Three satellites were carried in the launch vehicle. The satellites are DS-EO, a 365 kg and NeuSAR, a 155 kg satellite belonging to Singapore. The third one was a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

Of these satellites, the DS-EO carries an Electro-Optic, multi-spectral payload that will provide full-colour images for land classification, and serve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief needs, ISRO said in a release.

The ISRO added that NeuSAR is capable of providing images day and night and under all weather conditions. The Scoob-I satellite is the first satellite in the Student Satellite Series (S3-I), a hands-on student training programme.