IRCON International Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of IT Assistant on contract basis.

Name of post : IT Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate with full time regular BE/B.Tech in IT/CS or MCA with not less than 75% marks from recognized University/Institution

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years as on 1st August 2023

How to apply : Candidates have to send their application forms along with requisite enclosures to JGM/HRM, Ircon International Ltd., C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110017 by 4th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here