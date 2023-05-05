IOCL Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 65 vacancies

Applications are invited for 65 vacant technical positions in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineering Assistants in Gujarat and Haldia Refineries.

Name of post : Junior Engineering Assistant-IV

No. of posts : 65

Discipline wise vacancies :

Production : 54

P&U : 7

P&U-O&M : 4

Qualification :

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) : 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engg./Petrochemical Engg./Chemical Technology / Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. or 3 yrs. B.Sc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U) : 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engg. or Electrical Engg./ Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engg. or Matric with ITI (Fitter) of minimum 2 years duration or B.Sc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from recognized Institute/ University ALONGWITH Boiler Competency Certificate (BCC) with Second Class OR National Apprenticeship Certificate in Boiler Attendant under the Apprentices Act, 1961 with due endorsement of equivalence to the Second Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency, by the Competent Boiler Authority of the State of Gujarat

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M) : 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering / Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Experience : Minimum one year of post qualification work experience

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website iocl.com from 01-05-2023 (10:00 Hrs) to 30-05-2023(17:00 Hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here