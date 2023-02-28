IOCL Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 106 Executive vacancies

Applications are invited for 106 vacant positions of Executives in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible experienced personnel for 106 vacant posts of Executives.

Name of post : Executive Level L1

No. of posts : 96

Location wise vacancies :

Digboi Refinery, Assam : 5

Barauni Refinery, Bihar : 19

Gujarat Refinery, Vadodara, Gujarat : 14

Haldia Refinery, West Bengal : 6

Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex, Haryana : 37

Paradip Refinery, Odisha : 15

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Graduate(B.E./ B.Tech) in relevant discipline with 5 years work experience

ii) Diploma in relevant discipline with 10 years work experience

Name of post : Executive Level L2

No. of posts : 10

Location wise vacancies :

Digboi Refinery, Assam : 1

Barauni Refinery, Bihar : 1

Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex, Haryana : 8

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Graduate(B.E./ B.Tech) in relevant discipline with 10 years work experience

ii) Diploma in relevant discipline with 15 years work experience

Selection Procedure : The selection process will comprise Personal Interview only. Candidates will have the option to speak in either English or Hindi language during their Personal Interviews.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website www.iocl.com from 28.02.2023 ( 10.00 Hrs) to 22.03.2023 (17.00 Hrs).

Candidates are required to take a printout of the online Application Form and send it along with relevant documents by ordinary post to The Advertiser, Post Box No.3096, Head Post Office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003 by April 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here