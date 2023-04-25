IOCL Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Specialist Doctor vacancy

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Specialist Doctors in Barauni Refinery.

Name of post : Specialist Doctor

Specializations :

Gynaecology and Obstetrics

Paediatrician and Neonatologist

Dermatologist

Internal Medicine

Qualification :

For Gynaecology and Obs. : MBBS with Post Graduate degree (MS/MD/DNB/DGO in Obs and Gynae) with minimum 05 years relevant experience after post graduation.

For Paediatrician & Neonatologist : MBBS with Post Graduate degree (MD/DNB in

Paediatrics) with minimum 05 years relevant experience after post graduation.

For Dermatologist: MBBS with Post Graduate degree (MD/DVDL in Dermatology) with minimum 05 years relevant experience after post graduation.

For Internal Medicine : MBBS with Post Graduate degree (MD in Internal Medicine) with minimum 05 years relevant experience after post graduation.

Salary : Rs 4500/- only per visit of 2 hrs (Negotiable)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th May 2023 from 10 AM to 4 PM in Barauni Refinery Hospital, Begusarai

How to apply : Candidates may appear on the date of interview with their resume, 2 nos. passport

size photographs, original of all necessary / relevant documents/certificates related to qualification, experience etc. along with one set of self-attested photocopies of all the above documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here