International Labour Day popularly known as May Day is observed every year on May 1 to highlight the importance and achievements of labour and workers. International Labours Day is celebrated to highlight the contribution of workers in building society.

The Labour Day originated from the labour union movement which is specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocates eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

International Labour Day 2023: History

While New York was the first state to introduce a bill recognizing Labour Day, Oregon was the first to pass a law on it on February 21, 1887. Later in 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress adopted a resolution for a great international demonstration in which they demanded that the workers should not be made to work for more than 8 hours a day. With this, it was also decided that May 1 would be declared as a holiday.

India began celebrating Labour Day on May 1, 1923, in Chennai, and is also known as ‘Kamgar Divas’, ‘Kamgar Din’, and ‘Antrarashtriya Shramik Divas’. The day was first observed by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan and is considered a national holiday in the country.

International Labour Day 2023: Significance

International Labour Day acknowledges the struggles and movements of struggles to attain rights and improve the working conditions of the workers.

May Day is a day to aware workers of their rights to get equal status in society. Even in today’s time, there is social inequality and injustices are been done to the workers in society.

People across the world celebrate this day by conducting marches and protests to ensure the rights of workers’ and prevent them from being exploited. The day is declared as a public holiday in several countries in order to spread awareness.