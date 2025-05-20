Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one-year service extension

Guwahati: Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka has been granted a one-year extension in service, according to an official order issued by the Government of India.

The extension, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, allows Deka to continue as IB Director beyond June 30, 2025, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

The order specifically notes that the extension is granted by relaxing the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

An IPS officer of the 1988 Himachal Pradesh cadre, Tapan Kumar Deka became the 28th Director of the Intelligence Bureau in July 2022, succeeding Arvind Kumar.

He has been associated with the IB since 1998 and has played key roles in several important intelligence operations over the years.

In recognition of his service, Deka was awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service in 2012.