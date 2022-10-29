Guwahati: An IndiGo flight had to be grounded in Delhi airport after one if its engines witnessed sparks.

It was a Bengaluru-bound flight and was about to take off.

The take-off of IndiGo flight 6E-2131 was immediately aborted after the engine flameout.

All passengers were evacuated safely from the flight.

There were no reports of any injuries to any of the 177 passengers or seven crew members on board.

However, no one received any injury and all 177 passengers and seven crew members are reportedly safe.

The incident of the sparks has been recorded on video and has been shared on social media platforms.