Richest men in India Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani “should be worshipped” like Gods.

This was stated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP KJ Alphons in the Rajya Sabha.

Alphons said that “Adani, Ambani” should be ‘worshipped’ for creating jobs for youths.

He was reacting to the opposition’s criticism that the Budget ignored the poor and benefited only the rich.

“You can accuse me of being a mouthpiece of the capitalists,” said Alphons.

“The people who have created jobs in this country, let me name those people, because you have named them. Be it Reliance, be it Ambani, be it Adani, be it anybody, they must be worshipped. Yes, because they provide jobs,” said Alphons.

“Elon Musk’s wealth has gone up 1016 per cent. Are you aware of this? The wealth of the founder of Google, Larry Page, has gone up 126 per cent. The wealth of Bezos has gone up 67 per cent. The lowest among all these top 10 is Bill Gates. His wealth has one up 30 per cent. Global inequality is a fact, whether you accept it or not. Three billion people in the world live below five dollars a day. So, global inequalities are a fact,” he said.

Notably, RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha said the government has touted it as “Amrit kaal ka Budget”.

“When I look at the style of functioning of this government in the last few years… it becomes clear who is getting amrit (nectar) and who is getting poison. Amrit is for friends. It is sufficiently supplied… and the vast majority of the people are only getting poison.”