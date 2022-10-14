JAMMU: The Indian Army, on Friday, paid rich tributes to its canine warrior ‘Zoom’.

‘Zoom’ succumbed to bullet injuries he sustained during an encounter with terrorists at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Zoom’, who was critically injured in the gun battle with terrorists, passed away on Thursday.

He breathed his last at 11:50 AM on Thursday.

In a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, Badami Bagh Cantonment here, Chinar Corps commander, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier, Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

During the course of the operation at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, Zoom played a vital role.

Zoom helped in identifying the precise location of the terrorists.

He also disabled one of the terrorists.

The Indian Army canine warrior suffered two gunshot injuries in the course of the encounter.

Despite being injured, Zoom located the other hiding terrorist and returned from the target area, and fainted due to severe blood loss. His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the two LeT terrorists, the PRO said.

Despite his young age of two years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple counter-terror operations, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage.