NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal said that the India-US partnership is the defining moment of the 21st century and reiterated the ‘Chalein Saath Saath: Forward Together We Go’ motto underscoring the depth of the partnership.

During his inaugural address on ‘US-India Partnership: Forging Ahead’ at American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM) India’s 31st Annual General Meeting on Saturday in New Delhi, he talked about diversifying and deepening India-US trade and investment ties for mutual growth and prosperity.

The Minister emphasized that the leaders of both the countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, understand each other and work smoothly together to find solutions to complex geopolitical problems around the world.

Goyal mentioned the 5Ts-Talent, Technology, Tradition, Trade and Trusteeship – identified by the Prime Minister as the vision for the India-US relationship.

Also read: India, USA desire to strengthen economic relations & strategic partnership: Piyush Goyal

The Minister noted that the bilateral trade between India and US has been the highest in the last couple of years and said that it is aimed to increase multifold in the coming years.

He said that the target of US$2 trillion exports by the year 2030 is doable with the increasing eminence and recognition of India across the world and with strengthening partnerships with like minded countries having shared values like the US

Piyush Goyal cited the examples of many Indian companies operating in the US and vice versa and highlighted how significantly they are contributing to each other’s economy.

The Minister said that these business relations are deepening the partnership between the two countries.

He expressed hope that more and more U S based corporations will work together with Indian companies in the near future.