India urges Pakistan to speed up release of 183 prisoners, fishermen

India has urged Pakistan to speed up the release and repatriation of 183 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, who have completed their sentences.

The request comes after the two countries exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen as part of a 2008 agreement, which occurs biannually on January 1 and July 1.

Under this exchange, India shared the names of 381 Pakistani prisoners and 81 fishermen, while Pakistan provided details of 49 Indian civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen. India emphasized the immediate release of the 183 Indian prisoners and fishermen and the return of their boats.

Additionally, India has called for consular access to 18 individuals in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian but have not yet been granted access.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged Pakistan to ensure the safety and well-being of all Indian and suspected Indian prisoners and fishermen.

India requested Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process for 76 Pakistani prisoners and fishermen in Indian custody, whose repatriation is pending.

Since 2014, India has successfully repatriated 2,639 Indian fishermen and 71 civilian prisoners from Pakistan, including 478 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners in 2023 alone.