Guwahati: India is set to host the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in New Delhi from February 5-9, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the event in his “Mann ki Baat” speech, emphasizing its importance for the nation’s creative economy.

The summit will bring together leaders from the media, entertainment, and creative industries, offering a platform for global collaboration and showcasing India’s potential as a hub for world-class content production.

Inspired by global events like the World Economic Forum, WAVES aims to highlight India’s growing influence in the media and entertainment sectors.

The event will feature professionals from Bollywood, regional cinema, television, animation, gaming, and entertainment technology.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the critical role of young creators in shaping the future of the industry, noting their significant contributions to India’s progress toward becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy.

The summit will focus on themes such as animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and the diversity of regional and mainstream cinema.

With a focus on innovation, partnerships, and global talent, WAVES will position India as a key player in the global content creation landscape.