New Delhi: India has sent around 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the people of war-ravaged Palestine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that an IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departed for El-Arish airport in Egypt.

“The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets among other necessary items,” Bagchi wrote on X.

The items will be sent to Palestine via the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

Highlighting traditionally close and historic ties between India and this region, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern at terrorism, violence, and the deteriorating security situation in the region. “He reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

President Mahmoud Abbas shared his assessment of the situation. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s support and appreciated New Delhi’s position.

The people of Palestine have been caught in the crossfire of the war between Hamas and Israel.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which commenced on October 7 following a surprise and unprecedented attack by the Palestinian terrorist group, has so far claimed more than 5,000 lives on both sides and triggered a massive humanitarian crisis in the Middle-East.