Imphal: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh met the President of the Republic of Nauru Russ Joseph Kun on Tuesday and had a bilateral discussion between the countries.

The minister said India is undertaking development Cooperation through the action-oriented Forum for India Pacific Island Co-operation (FIPIC). India is going to host the FIPIC III summit jointly with Papua New Guinea.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh who is a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha representing the Inner Manipur constituency of Manipur said, India’s development assistance to the Pacific Island countries has been focused on bringing about socio-economic development with a focus on climate change, renewable energy, development partnership, training, and capacity building.

India is committed to providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief to friendly foreign countries including Nauru under the Indo-Pacific Oceans initiative he added.



The government of India is providing Covid vaccines to the Island nation during the pandemic and if any help in the further course, vaccines or medicines, or in the health sector is needed the government is ready to do so, Dr Ranjan.

The two countries can explore cooperation in Ayurveda, yoga, and traditional medicine. He said the commercial export of Calcium Phosphate from Nauru to India during 2021-22 increased significantly to US dollar 23.24 compared to 0.05 million dollars in 2020-21.

The minister who is on a three-day visit to the Island nation met different ministers of the country and also the Indian Diaspora. This was stated in a press statement issued here on Tuesday.