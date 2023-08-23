NEW DELHI: Historic moment for India.

The Indian space research organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

Post successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the ISRO.

With this India has become the first country in the world to reach the south pole of the moon.

The Chandrayaan 3 lander touched down near the south pole of the Moon at around 6:03 pm IST.

Chandrayaan 3 lifted off on July 14, 2023, atop a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from Sriharikota.

According to ISRO, both the lander and the rover are expected to have a mission life of just one lunar day, which translates to 14 Earth days.

ISRO chief S Somanath congratulates his team on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“India’s successful Moon mission is not just India’s alone. This success belongs to all of humanity,” said PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 mission success.

“When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India,” said PM Modi.

“India is on the Moon”: ISRO chief S Somanath said as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram made safe and soft landing on the Moon.

