Guwahati: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s began his three-day visit to Assam on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his Cabinet colleague and top officials welcomed His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues welcomed the king of Bhutan with traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’ at the LGBI Airport, Guwahati.

The King visited Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati and offered prayers to Goddess Kamakhya.

The King also held talks with India’s Foreign Secretary, Vinay Kwatra over strengthening the relations between both the countries.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria greeted Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at Raj Bhawan in Guwahati.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the King of Bhutan. Both the Governor and the Chief Minister said that the visit of the King would further strengthen ties between Bhutan and India.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria hosted a cultural programne and dinner in honor of the King of Bhutan. Performers presented diverse traditional dance and song performances including Bihu.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials in a meeting with the King of Bhutan.

The King with the Education Minister of Assam and heads of education institutions of the state.

The King met the Bhutanese students studying in Guwahati.

Assam Finance Minster Ajanta Neog received the King of Bhutan at Jorhat airport.