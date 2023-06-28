IIMC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Programme Presenter vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Programme Presenter for its in-campus Community Radio Apna Radio 96.9 FM.

Name of post : Programme Presenter (Apna Radio 96.9 FM)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline.

Desirable : Graduation or Post Graduation in Mass Communication and Journalism. Experience of working with any Community Radio Station. Be well aware of issues, events and areas at local and

national levels.

Professional Educations :

i) Must possess at least 3 years experience in a broadcasting setup as a Producer/ Presenter/Production Assistant/ Broadcast Assistant.

ii) Must possess a good voice quality. Must be able to edit programmes and handle broadcast. Must have good command on written and verbal Hindi

Age : Not more than 40 years (as on the last date of advertisement).

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month (consolidated).

How to apply : Candidates are required to send their CV with scanned copies of the supporting documents by email to iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com latest by 5 PM of July 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here