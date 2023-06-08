IIMC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Programme Coordinator vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Programme Coordinator in its in-campus Community Radio called Apna Radio 96.9 FM on contract basis.

Name of post : Programme Coordinator (Apna Radio 96.9 FM)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in Mass Communication

Desirable : Ph.D. in Mass Communication and Journalism. Be well aware of issues, events at national and international level.

Professional Qualification :

i) Must possess at least 5 years experience in a broadcasting set up as a Producer/ Coordinator/ Presenter/ Production Assistant/ Broadcast Assistant.

ii) Must possess a good voice quality. Must be able to edit programmes and handle broadcast. Must have good command on written and verbal Hindi.

iii) Preference would be given to those with experience of working with any Community Radio Station.

Age : Age in between 21 to 37 years (as on the last date of advertisement).

Remuneration : Rs. 40,000/- per month (consolidated).

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 16th June, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here