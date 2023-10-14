Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (English Journalism) and Academic-cum-Teaching Associate (English Journalism) in its Regional Campuses at Dhenkanal and Amaravati.

Name of post : Academic-cum-Teaching Associate (English Journalism)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication on any discipline of Social Science with good command over English with 55% marks in aggregate with good command over Odia Language.

OR

Graduate in any subject with 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism with good command over English and Odia language.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience in media and teaching.

Desirable : UGC NET qualified in Journalism/Mass Communication or related discipline.

Age : Not more than 40 years (as on date of advertisement).

Remuneration : Rs. 35,000/- per month (consolidated)

Name of post : Assistant Professor (English Journalism)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Master’s Degree in Journalism/ Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science from a recognized Indian University or an accredited foreign university with at least 55% marks or equivalent graded score.

ii) Candidates should have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC.

Desirable Qualification : The candidates should be Ph.D. in Mass Communication

Experience :

i) At least two years teaching experience at Under Graduate/Post Graduate level in a recognized Govt. Institute/ College/ University on regular basis.

OR

At least five years working experience in Media Industry on regular basis.

ii) Should have working knowledge of Marathi/Hindi.

Age : Not more than 45 years (as on date of advertisement).

Remuneration : Rs. 45,000/- per month (consolidated)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 27th October, 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2