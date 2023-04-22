IGNOU Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Senior Consultant vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Consultant (Full-time) purely on contractual basis in the Administration Division.

Name of post : Senior Consultant (Full-time) in Administration Division

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelors’ Degree with 5-7 years experience in handling disciplinary cases in Central Govenment / Central University. Retired personnel at the level of Deputy Secretary and above.

Also Read : Famous mango varieties of India

Salary : Rs.40,000/- to Rs.60,000/- to be decided by the Selection Committee

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with the testimonials duly self attested to the Deputy Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Administration Division, Block -7, Room No.13, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 on or before 31.05.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 6 motivational quotes of Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar to start your mornings with positivity