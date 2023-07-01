IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 4045 vacancies

Applications are invited for 4045 vacant Clerk positions under Institute of Banking for Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Institute of Banking for Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 4045 vacant positions of Clerks.

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 4045

Qualification : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.ibps.in/ from 01.07.2023 to 21.07.2023

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here