The Hyderabad police has detained BJP MLA T Raja Singh for threating to disrupt stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in the city.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh had allegedly threatened to burn down the venue of comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show.

“We will burn down the venue if anyone offers him one and if anything goes wrong, KTR’s government and police are responsible,” the BJP MLA had said.

Raja Singh along with few of his supporters were detained by the Hyderabad police as they were heading towards Shilpa Kala Vedika, the venue of Munawar Faruqui’s show.

The BJP MLA and his supporters were then shifted to the Bolaram police station.

“I am against this show. He has insulted my gods and what are we expected to do? We request the police to cancel this show and don’t let the city’s peace and harmony be disturbed. Request Muslims to join us and oppose him,” the BJP MLA had said.

In December 2021, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao invited Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad after his show was cancelled in Bengaluru over threats from Hindu groups.

Munawar Faruqui’s show titled “Dongri to Nowhere” will be held on Saturday (August 20) in Hyderabad.