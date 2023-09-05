Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival when the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Sri Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami or Krishna Jayanti or Krishnashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated on the eighth (ashtami) day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadra as Krishna is the eighth child of his mother, Devaki.

From getting children dolled up in Krishna’s attire to singing bhajans and dancing to dancing the celebrations of Janmashtami are different in each state of India.

Here are some states of India that you must visit during the Janmashtami-

Mathura Janmashtami celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

Mathura is the place where Lord Krishna took birth. Devotees from all over India come to Mathura (Krishna’s birthplace) during Janmasthami to enjoy the festival. If you’re wondering how Janmashtami is celebrated in Mathura, it looks like there is a big fair going on in Mathura during Janmasthami. From singing to dancing there is no limit to attractions during Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura.

Vrindavan Janmashtami celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

There are many temples of Radha-Krishna in Vrindavan, the place where god Krishna spent his childhood years. Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura are celebrated on a larger scale but Janmashtami celebrations in Vrindavan have a different attraction.

Dwarka Janmashtami celebrations in Gujarat

Dwarka is Krishna’s own kingdom where he lived for thousands of years. According to history, the city of Dwaraka was submerged in the Arabian Sea after Krishna left. During the Janmashtami celebrations, the Dwarkadhish temple is decorated with flowers and lights.

Puri Janmashtami celebrations in Orissa

Puri is the place where the famous Jagannath temple is located, the most popular religious destination of Orissa.The streets of Puri are decorated beautifully. The devotees enjoy singing devotional songs while dancing to the tune of devotional music.

Andhra Pradesh Janmashtami Celebrations

The celebrations in Andhra Pradesh are performed in various ISKCON temples, which are replicas of Mathura and Vrindavan temples and are decorated with bright lights and flowers which attract everyone to worship and celebrate.

Maharashtra Dahi Handi Janmashtami celebrations

If you’re wondering how is Janmashtami celebrated in Maharashtra, people celebrate it by breaking earthen pots called Dahi handi filled with curd, rice batter, and butter. Forming a human pyramid to break the pot is perhaps the most entertaining part of the celebrations. A large number of people gather together to enjoy the celebrations and dance in joy. Dahi Handi competitions are held mostly in all the places of Maharastra, but Thane has the best and must-visit places.

Janmasthami celebrations in Assam

Assam is the place where the philosophy of Vaishnavism developed. The devotees and the followers celebrates this festival with great enthusiasm. People in various parts of Assam people dresses dolls as baby Krishna and recreates the birth of Lord Krishna. In many parts of the state people offer prayers in form of Naam as well. There are approximately 900 Satras spreading all over Assam and the celebration includes music, dance and drama.

Tamil Nadu Janmashtami celebrations in Tamil Nadu

During the celebrations in Tamil Nadu, devotees sing songs of Lord Krishna. Draw tiny footprints of Krishna in front of their house. Also, people dress up small children like Krishna and dance to his tunes. People perform fast during midnight and do pooja and mantra jaap. Various forms of prasad are offered along with a grand ceremony. The celebrations in the state are a testament to how is Janmashtami celebrated in south India.

Guruvayur Janmashtami celebrations in Kerala

Lord Krishna is worshiped as Guruvayoorappan and the temple is one of the largest Hindu temples in India. The celebrations here are sung in Malayalam and it is known as Guruvayurappan. The festival is colorful and joyful with elephants across the street and devotees singing bhajans and dancing.

Govind Temple Janmashtami celebrations in Jaipur

Jaipur is a city of palaces this city has its own Govind temple located in the city palace. The celebrations here are very interesting and give a good vibe to the city. Everyone celebrates the birth of Krishna as in all other Hindu festivals with great enthusiasm. People observe a glimpse of all the celebrations here