Independence Day falls on August 15 every year in India. It is a happy occasion to rejoice with your friends and family and reveal in the spirit of patriotism for our motherland. India is marking its 77th Independence Day in 2023.

It is a day of honouring the struggle, sacrifices and bravery of our leaders who ensured that India gained independence from the colonial rule of the British.

Independence Day is marked by hoisting the Indian national flag or tricolor, conducting cultural performances, giving motivational and patriotic speeches and wishing friends and family.

Here are some inspirational messages, wishes and quotes and images to share with your friends on Independence Day-

Happy Independence Day 2023 : Messages & Wishes

1. May the spirit of patriotism forever reign with you. Let us all strive to build a better future for our motherland like our forefathers. Happy Independence Day!

2. Let the spirit of Independence inspire us to work hard and soar up daily to great heights so that our country achieves great glory in future. Happy Independence Day!

3. Our forefathers have sacrificed their lives to ensure that we continue to live happily and peacefully. Let us make them proud by always working hard. Happy Independence Day!

4. The sacrifices of our freedom fighters inspires us to cherish our freedom and the value of friendship. Let peace, progress and brotherhood forever light up our lives. Happy Independence Day!

5. May the spirit of Independence inspire us to work hard and selflessly for our motherland forever. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2023 : Quotes & Images

1. “They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.” – Bhagat Singh

2. “Freedom of mind is the real freedom.” – BR Ambedkar

3. “Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak



4. “Citizenship consists in the service of the country”- Jawaharlal Nehru

5. “One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to society. There is no place for violence in revolution.” – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel