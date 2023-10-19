NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed both Hamas and the Israeli government for their actions in the ongoing conflict in Israel-Palestine.

Rahul Gandhi criticised Israel’s retaliatory actions of putting the Gaza Strip of Palestine under siege, terming them “crimes against humanity”.

“Killing of thousands of innocent civilians, including children in Gaza and the collective punishment of millions of people by cutting off their food, water and electricity are crimes against humanity,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He added: “Hamas’ killing of innocent Israelis and taking of hostages is a crime and must also be condemned.”

“The cycle of violence between Israel and Palestine must be brought to an end,” the Congress leader said.

Congress condemns siege of Gaza by Israel, says aspirations of Palestinians ‘routinely suppressed & denied’

The Congress party – the main opposition party in India – has condemned the siege of Gaza Strip by the Israeli military and putting a blockade on entry of humanitarian aid to the region.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has issued a statement condemning the “indiscriminate actions by Israel’s military forces in civilian areas” of Gaza, terming it ‘unacceptable’.

Kharge condemned the “siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it” by Israeli military.

“The indiscriminate bombing on the hospital in Gaza and residential areas resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives of innocent men, women and children is both unjustifiable and a grave humanitarian tragedy for which the perpetrators must be held accountable,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the statement.

He added: “On October 8th 2023, the Indian National Congress had condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel.”

“Also unacceptable are the indiscriminate actions by Israel’s military forces in civilian areas, that includes a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it,” the Congress president said.

Mallikarjun Kharge also reiterated the Congress party’s “long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people”.

“The aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of dignity, self-respect and equality in a sovereign state of their own is long-standing and perfectly legitimate,” Kharge said.

Kharge further said: “These aspirations have been routinely suppressed and denied. Millions of Palestinians have been dispossessed and displaced. They have lived in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.”

“The Indian National Congress repeats its call for an immediate cease-fire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered people of Gaza,” the Congress president said.

He added: “It calls upon all sides to abandon the path of senseless violence and war and begin the process of negotiations and diplomacy so that the aspirations of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and the security concerns of Israel are also ensured.”